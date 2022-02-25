Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organovo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Organovo by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Organovo by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Organovo during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Organovo during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.