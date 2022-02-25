Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
