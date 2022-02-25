Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.02 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.18 ($0.08). Approximately 329,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 887,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £12.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.20.

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

