Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $966.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.