Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Purchases $60,762.24 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.88 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,536,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 162,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 77,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

