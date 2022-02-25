Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,323. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
