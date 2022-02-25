Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,323. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

