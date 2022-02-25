Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,085 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00.

