Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 960 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $806,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $2.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.62%.

