Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

SCHC opened at $36.91 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

