Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

