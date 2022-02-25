Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $539.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

