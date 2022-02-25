Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 27 ($0.37) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 21.73 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.25 ($0.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

