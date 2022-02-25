Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

