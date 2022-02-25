Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Paramount Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.91-0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,747 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,481,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 641,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 885.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 441,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 339,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

