Park National Corp OH Acquires 700 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.66. 16,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

