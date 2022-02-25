Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $121.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,021. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

