Park National Corp OH Invests $208,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 171.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
