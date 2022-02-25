Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,655,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
BBWI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.40. 61,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 14.11%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
