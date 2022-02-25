Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.800-$18.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $279.12 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.47.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

