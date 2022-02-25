Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 6,241 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Enbridge by 59.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $43.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.