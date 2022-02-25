Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.46 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

