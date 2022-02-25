Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $786,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $207.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

