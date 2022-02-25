Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

