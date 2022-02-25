Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Paychex stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

