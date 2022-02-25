Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.50) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSON. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 610 ($8.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701 ($9.53).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 662.80 ($9.01) on Thursday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 883.60 ($12.02). The stock has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 660.22.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

