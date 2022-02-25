Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PWOD opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.62. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.