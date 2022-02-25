PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PMT opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

