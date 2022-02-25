Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $216.59, but opened at $207.10. Penumbra shares last traded at $211.79, with a volume of 4,123 shares.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

