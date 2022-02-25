Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $313.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.01. The firm has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

