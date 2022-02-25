Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
