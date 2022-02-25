Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $20,132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 471.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 154,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 270.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 141,420 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

