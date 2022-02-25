Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

