Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after acquiring an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,958,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

RACE opened at $215.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

