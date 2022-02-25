Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 302 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $224.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.73. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.35.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

