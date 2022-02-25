Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PETS. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.29).

PETS stock opened at GBX 357.66 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 426.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 462.10. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 347.60 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($7.13). The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

