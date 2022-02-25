Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,173 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 65.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $47.43. 526,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,387,781. The company has a market capitalization of $266.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.