Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $257.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

