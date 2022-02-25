Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

