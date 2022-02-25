Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 50744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Get Photronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Photronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.