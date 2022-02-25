Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.61

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 28356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 94.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 146,830 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 592,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

