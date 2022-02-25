Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FinWise Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,400,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.