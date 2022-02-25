Piper Sandler Trims Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Target Price to $8.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.68% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NYSE HIMS opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

