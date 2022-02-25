Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 million.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.22. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $271,897. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

