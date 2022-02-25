PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Buys 23,500 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 23,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $122,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.