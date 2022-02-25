PlutusDeFi (PLT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00107923 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PLT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

