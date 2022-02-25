Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $39,000 Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,182 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC opened at $7.54 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $626.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.