Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 200.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 4,435,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 910,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 573,531 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 321.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

