Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 14,811 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Dell Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.