Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 971 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRME. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

