Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) received a C$25.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PIF stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.44. 43,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,384. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$14.30 and a 12 month high of C$22.18. The company has a market cap of C$299.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.20.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.