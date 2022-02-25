Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) received a C$25.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of PIF stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.44. 43,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,384. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$14.30 and a 12 month high of C$22.18. The company has a market cap of C$299.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.20.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.