Polkalokr Hits One Day Volume of $238,161.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $238,161.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.43 or 0.06890679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.24 or 0.99700273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

